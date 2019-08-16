Gigi Hadid presented a universal way for a cool summer

Tuesday night Gigi Hadid spent in the trendy SOHO district. And the way she chose corresponding to the latest trends of street fashion, reports the Chronicle.info with reference to showdream.org.

Model wear for informal publication crop top brand Krost accentuates trim figure, stylish asymmetrical jeans with contrast stitching, high socks and chunky shoes.

Numerous accessories and several chains with pendants are the perfect addition to the image. Star hair gathered into a high ponytail and fixed with an elastic “scrunchie”.

