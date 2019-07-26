Gigi Hadid shared a cute archival photos

The supermodel showed how it looked in childhood. Nice photo with a small Hadid has collected more than a million likes.

Famous supermodel Gigi Hadid has published on his page in Instagram his baby photo. The brought subscribers the stars in delight, reports the Chronicle.info with reference to korrespondent.net.

The picture shows a small Hadid stands on a chair with one foot and the other put on the armrest of the chair. The girl leaned forward, keeping one hand on the table, the arc for the back of a chair.

Hadid is wearing a white outfit with long sleeves, barefoot and with flowing hair. Netizens in less than a day appreciated the nice photo a million likes.

