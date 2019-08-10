Gigi Hadid showed how to wear Cycling shorts

August 10, 2019
The world famous model who has appeared on the catwalks of famous brands, learned how to make impressions in the street. So, the other day Gigi Hadid was shining stylish image that will be used for everyday exit, reports the Chronicle.info with reference to the channel 24.

Джиджи Хадид показала как носить велосипедки

Probably after high heels, extravagant images of unusual headgear models I want to feel more “free”, so for everyday of the outputs they choose the easy, however stylish looks.

Thus, recently, the famous American model Gigi Hadid was lit in one of the boroughs NoHo in a comfortable outfit in the style of “casual”. It was trending blue Cycling shorts from astraceae fabric and a cropped white t-shirt.

On her breast sparkled a thin chain with a pendant in the form of the all-seeing eye and in the hand holding colorful bag and phone. It will complement white sneakers with bright accents and high socks, which also took the last place in the trends of the new seasons.

About The Author

Lilly Nice
magictr

Lilly Nice has been a reporter on the news desk since 2015. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Gal Post, Lilly Nice worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella.