Gigi Hadid shows a perfect figure in bright shooting Michael Kors
24-year-old celebrity has unveiled a new campaign
Gigi Hadid continues to conquer the fashion tops. A few hours ago, one of the most sought after models of today has shared new work. She became the face of the fragrance from the American has already become a cult brand Michael Kors. The first cooperation announced mark. Visit MK in Instagram appeared scenic shots from the island Paradise, and an intriguing caption: “Escape to Fantasy Island with a new face Michael Kors #Wonderlust. Can you guess who she is?”. After a few days the secret was revealed. The eldest of the sisters Hadid appeared here in all its glory – in a soft pink color swimsuit with a sash and a huge bottle of perfume that she will now be submitted.
In microblog Hadid also hastened to share good news. She has published some striking pictures and short videos. Girl posing on the background of azure water and blue sky. Now she’s wearing a bright dress in orange tones with dropped shoulders and a flowing train. Complements the picture with wet hair and makeup in juicy summer colours. “Dream office. So excited to be the new face of @MichaelKors #Wonderlust. Many thanks and love to all in a Kors that they have turned Turks & Caicos in my personal Fantasy Island. Have a safe trip all of you” – as always delighted wrote Gigi.