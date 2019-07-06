Gigi Hadid sparkled at the fashion show Valentino
The model appeared on the catwalk in the outfit from the legendary Italian brand Valentino.
American supermodel Gigi Hadid showed pictures, which show the dress from the Italian brand Valentino. Photos were taken during fashion Week in Paris, writes the Chronicle.info with reference to korrespondent.net.
They were published on the Instagram page, fashion models, where they scored almost 800 thousand likes.
“Haute Couture yesterday, the most beautiful show from @pppiccioli. Wear a work of art like this is a huge honor, as the experience with the team that makes these works manually,” said the model in the comments to the post.
Dress is purple, very large and with a bow in front, embellished print on handmade. The augmented image Gigi bright makeup to match the dress.