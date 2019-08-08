Gigi Hadid spotted in the company of a new boyfriend
It seems Gigi Hadid has no plans to resume relations with Zane Malik. The witnesses said model in the company of a romantic finalist of the reality show.
Before Gigi Hadid was chosen to meet with singers. In 2015 she was in a relationship with Cody Simpson, and then with Joe Jonas. Then the model is seriously interested in the lead singer of One Direction Zane Malik. The pair dated for three years, then parting, then seriously thinking about the wedding.
However, since the end of last year, celebrities have ceased to communicate, thereby dashing the hopes of fans for its reunification. For some time there are rumors that Gigi has a new hobby.
Attentive followers have noticed that a few weeks ago the model was to be active in social networks the star of the American reality show “the Bachelorette” Tyler Cameron. The young man became a contestant on the latest season of the program, however, in the finale of “the bachelorette” Hannah brown gave the preference to his competitor.
The witnesses noticed Hadid and Cameron for dinner in one of the institutions of Los Angeles. Rumor has it they’ve even traveled together on vacation on the Greek island of Mykonos.
On the activities of the Tyler not much is known. The young man is trying to develop modeling career and has 2 million followers on Instagram. But is it compares to Gigi for life which followed nearly fifty million people?
In addition, the U.S. media rumors about windy reputation handsome. It is believed that in addition to Hadid, he liaises with those at the end of the show Hannah brown. On the day of the meeting with Gigi, the paparazzi spotted him leaving the house of Hannah, the portal writes Hollywood Life. Surely Gigi and Hannah arrange an open relationship with the same partner or they just don’t know anything about each other?