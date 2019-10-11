Gigi Hadid touching congratulated his sister, Bella birthday
Gigi and Bella Hadid – the most popular models of our time, which anyway is constantly compared. However, the sisters are very friendly and rivals do not. Pages both appear frequently touching the positions where they rejoice each other’s successes, congrats on the new projects and just recognized each other in love. The other day the girls found another reason for this: younger sister Bella Hadid celebrated the day of birth – October 9, she was 23 years old.
On this occasion the girl hosted a dinner party in new York cafe Sadelle’s, where invited only family and closest friends. Here was the mother of the model – Yolanda Hadid, brother Anwar with his lover, the singer-songwriter Dua Lipa. Treats here was a classic American celebration: burgers, fries, bacon, colourful cocktails.
The birthday girl wearing the triumph sexy black suit, complete with knee socks, big earrings and sunglasses. Gigi chose sports outfit with a trendy print tie-dye and white sneakers. Yet she Bella did not have time to show the world footage from the party. But Gigi, who rarely post anything in his blog, devoted younger sister much attention.
She has published a couple of warm family posts. The first archival scene where baby Gigi and Bella cuddling on the beach. He was also dedicated to the mother of beauties. The second was created especially for Bella. Gigi showed some pictures from his birthday party where they have fun, and wrote:
“I wish a happy 23rd year of my beloved sister, the gorgeous @bellahadid. Your big heart and contagious light bless every life which you touch. I was lucky and I’m thankful that I can do it all with you. I love you more than words can say. Happy birthday! The celebrations continue!”.