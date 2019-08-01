Gigi Hadid went on vacation the dress from Ukrainian designer
The supermodel has a rest in Greece.
American supermodel Gigi Hadid, who starred for advertisement of the brand Victoria’s Secret showed up in a sweater from the Ukrainian brand Bevza on vacation in Greece.
The owner of the trademark is the wife of the Minister of infratsructure Volodymyr Omelyan Svetlana Bevza. Model photo she posted to Instagram.
Gigi wore a long white top with a large cut that exposes the stomach. Blouse cost 245 euros. Now online brand discounts, so the top will cost 175 euros.
Fans bombarded the star with compliments.
“Your body is incredible”, “beautiful”, “you look like an angel”, “so thin”.
