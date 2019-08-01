Gigi Hadid went on vacation the dress from Ukrainian designer

| August 1, 2019 | Entertainment | No Comments
Loading...

The supermodel has a rest in Greece.

Джиджи Хадид отправилась на отдых в наряде от украинского дизайнера

American supermodel Gigi Hadid, who starred for advertisement of the brand Victoria’s Secret showed up in a sweater from the Ukrainian brand Bevza on vacation in Greece.

The owner of the trademark is the wife of the Minister of infratsructure Volodymyr Omelyan Svetlana Bevza. Model photo she posted to Instagram.

Gigi wore a long white top with a large cut that exposes the stomach. Blouse cost 245 euros. Now online brand discounts, so the top will cost 175 euros.

Fans bombarded the star with compliments.

“Your body is incredible”, “beautiful”, “you look like an angel”, “so thin”.

Share Button
Loading...

Related Posts

About The Author

Lilly Nice
magictr

Lilly Nice has been a reporter on the news desk since 2015. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Gal Post, Lilly Nice worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella.