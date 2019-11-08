“Gilded throne”: in China, sell “precious” toilet costing more than $ 1 million (photo)
Producers from Hong Kong have presented the Chinese moneybags Golden toilet with a bullet-proof seat is covered with 40 large diamonds.
The cost of “dressing masterpiece” is estimated at nearly 1.3 million dollars, writes “Snob” with a link to the Daily Mail.
The publication says that a luxurious Golden toilet seat with a bullet-proof, was shown at a trade show in Shanghai.
Was announced and its exact value: 1 288 677 dollars.
This amount accumulates jewelry in the form of 815 40 diamonds with a total carat weight 334,68.
It is reported that the gold-plated throne made Coronet brand owned by Hong Kong jewelry company Aaron Shum. Gems from the company are popular among Chinese celebrities and public figures.
As previously reported “FACTS” in Britain was kidnapped and then found, made of pure 18-carat gold bowl called America, who was in Blenheim Palace, the birthplace of the legendary Winston Churchill. Despite the fact that the product was used as installation art exhibition, it was connected to the Sewerage system and water supply, and its theft has caused significant damage and led to flooding.
