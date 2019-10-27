Gillian Anderson in the way of the 71st Prime Minister of great Britain Margaret Thatcher
October 27, 2019 | Entertainment | No Comments|
For new photos you can see Gillian Anderson in the way of the 71st Prime Minister of great Britain Margaret Thatcher, known as the “iron lady”.
“I am very happy that I joined the cast and crew of “the Crown” and received the opportunity to play such a complex and contradictory woman, had previously said Anderson. — Thatcher was certainly very dangerous, but I gladly explored the other qualities and fell in love with her as a symbol of that, being equally loved and despised, have defined their era”.