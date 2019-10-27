Gillian Anderson in the way of the 71st Prime Minister of great Britain Margaret Thatcher

| October 27, 2019 | Entertainment | No Comments

For new photos you can see Gillian Anderson in the way of the 71st Prime Minister of great Britain Margaret Thatcher, known as the “iron lady”.

Джиллиан Андерсон в образе 71-го премьер-министра Великобритании Маргарет Тэтчер

“I am very happy that I joined the cast and crew of “the Crown” and received the opportunity to play such a complex and contradictory woman, had previously said Anderson. — Thatcher was certainly very dangerous, but I gladly explored the other qualities and fell in love with her as a symbol of that, being equally loved and despised, have defined their era”.

Related Posts

About The Author

magictr