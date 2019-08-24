Girl Brooklyn Beckham showed a slender body in bikini
Girl resting in Monaco.
The girl eldest son of the star couple Beckham Brooklyn Khan Cross arranged for a luxury vacation in Monaco and showed the fans in the network candid photos.
New pictures Khan posted on his page in Instagram. Interestingly, for a long time Cross and Brooklyn Beckham are not published joint pictures. Therefore, the network is spreading more gossip about their breakup.
The last joint output pairs were at Wimbledon on July 15. Since that time lovers together did not hit any paparazzi or personal photos on social networks. Previously she appeared at family gatherings Beckham, however, after a high-profile incident in the restaurant of a French hotel when Brooklyn and Khan publicly questioned the relationship, the model in the company star of the family is not seen. Recall that in that day the Cross in the heat attacked the guy with his fists, and all the media was filled with resonant news.
Themselves later David and Victoria did not hide the fact that they are not enthusiastic about his beloved son and was against seeing them together.