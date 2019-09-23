Girl funny parody of the glamorous photos from Instagram
September 23, 2019 | News | No Comments|
Brazilian parody of the glamorous photo, with the U.S. showing how ridiculous it looks in real life.
Remember Celeste Barber — sparkling Australian paradisco, which “recreates” the glamorous star photos, reports the Chronicle.info with reference to twizz.ru.
Today we will introduce you to her colleague from Brazil. Ney is Renata and she is a housewife, mother, and very positive lady.
Her page in Instagram following of more than 22 thousand people. Renata also copies the model pictures, adding in humor and irony, and showing how ridiculous it looks at times with a real woman in the frame.
1.
2.
3.
4.
5.
6.
7.
8.
9.
10.