“Girl”: leggy Pugacheva in the “youth” mini eclipsed Christina Orbakajte (photo)
Despite the fact that the star of the Soviet and Russian pop Alla Pugacheva in the same year celebrated the 70th anniversary, looking at her, it’s hard to believe.
The cause of this, many fans of the singer believe the beneficial effect of the appearance in the life of Diva a young husband and children.
Another proof of the excellent appearance of the singer the photo posted on October 2 spouse Pugacheva Maxim Galkin.
In his instagram artist published a family picture where Alla is depicted with her daughters, Christina Aguilera and Lisa Galkina and friends.
“Girls”, — he signed the post.
The photo shows that unlike Aguilera, who chose closed “onion” — stylish pants and a pink sweater, Alla chose the more adventurous option of clothing.
The diva dressed in a short black dress and accented with heavy black belt. This outfit exposed the slender legs of the singer, highlighting her excellent physical shape and femininity.
Subscribers strewn Alla Borisovna compliments.
“Girls beauty”, “Flower garden! All look so beautiful!”, “I love everyone! Be healthy!”, “Very cool girl”, “I love All of you, it’s cool“, — write fans.
Many say that even 10-15 years ago nobody could not have imagined, including myself Alla that after 70 she will look so impressive and bold.
Also some followers Maxim noted that on the background of Pugacheva in such a brash manner even Kristina Orbakaite does not look so bright.
