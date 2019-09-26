Girl missing for 17 hours guarded by old blind dog
After lunch three-year-old girl was playing in her yard. But suddenly she moved away from the courtyard and headed in the opposite direction, it followed the old family dog. The girl was gone. When the parents woke up it was already too late. They were looking for together with the police to night, but unfortunately nothing came of it. the pursuit was continued early in the morning. And at eight in the morning, volunteers managed to find the lost girl, two kilometers from the house.
First, the rescuers came across max, who ran and led the people.
After a few minutes the people found the little girl, she was all right, she only had minor scratches.
Apparently Max all those hours was with the baby and protected him. For such a good job Max was awarded the title “honorary police dog.”
“The area around the house of the girl’s parents are quite hilly and the terrain is very inhospitable, if you go there on foot. It’s amazing how the girl was able to make it this far. The search was very difficult, there’s a lot of dry brush and other vegetation and steep slopes,” says a member of the search party Ian Phipps.
In search of was attended by the grandmother of Aurora, she was all the time shouting the name of the girl and suddenly one day she heard a child’s voice responding to her scream. People ran to the place and met their dog Max. He led rescuers to the girl.
“Aurora was a little overwhelmed and scared when I saw that we are all around began to cry. But I told her it was tears of happiness,” says grandma, “With her could be a hundred different unpleasant things, but we found her and she is alive and unharmed”.
It is reported that max is 17 years old and he’s deaf and partially blind. With the girl he always had a good relationship. From Aurora smelled strongly of wet dog hair, the whole night she slept in the arms of a dog, and it’s partially protected her from the cold night air.