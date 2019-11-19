Girl MMA fighter in the hijab has died after a hard knockout (photo)
The tragedy ended with the fight on the mixed single combats (MMA) in the framework of the tournament series Fast & Furious Fight, held in English Southampton.
26-year-old British woman of Iranian origin said Aletaha, speakers and trained in hijab according to their faith, was sent by the opponent in a hard knock-out, after which the athlete was taken unconscious with a head injury in the city’s main hospital. Unfortunately, doctors haven’t been able to, and the next day the soldier died without regaining consciousness.
“All participants should be prepared for the fact that they can get injured, although in 99.9% of cases this is not happening. But if this happens on our events is always on duty doctor, paramedics and an ambulance are always ready to help. This is the first tragic case of the 19 tournaments that have been organised under our auspices, “—said in a statement the organizers of the tournament series Fast & Furious Fight.
“Said Aletha was a wonderful man. She was committed to the sport 110% every day, overcoming several miles to get to practice. She started with us a few months ago, but quickly became part of the sports family. She’ll be sorely missed, “commented the death of the athlete, the sports complex Exile Gym in Southampton, where she trained Aletaha.
