Girl own made repair — to complete the transformation of the room just in 5 days

Yes, Yes, Yes, it is almost incredible to believe, because who in their right mind can imagine that a radical renovation in the room will only take 5 days?!

However, it really is! A simple girl from America named Leanne lim Walker with your hands completely transformed his room and made it very beautiful! In addition to repair, it even the furniture itself has transformed and created the elements.

You just look at this five-day work — very inspiring!

Room before:

Began the process:

The end!

The result is really stunning! Already own wanted to transform their homes.

Speaking of the hostess, who is created everything!

Lynn began with the destruction of the old floor covering, unnecessary hooks and other things.

Now the main thing — decoration:

Most of the items and furniture girl painted yourself.

Now, look at the pictures “before” and “after” repair!

