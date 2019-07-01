Girl-the referee mocked by player, taking a card instead of a handkerchief (video)
Fernanda Colombo
During one of the matches of the Brazilian football championship, the player broke the rules and expected severe punishment.
The same opinion was held and the girl-the referee, reaching into his back pocket for the card.
But in the end Fernanda Colombo at the last moment decided to change his mind and took from his pocket a handkerchief, gently wiping them with sweat from his forehead. And elegant, winked at the player.
After these tokens, players are tempted even tougher to play against an opponent to be alone with such an arbiter.
Add that Fernanda 2014 officially caters for meetings football Serie A in his native country. First, the ex-model did it as a side arbiter, and the last few years and as arbitrator. Journalists nicknamed the blonde, who was awarded the title of FIFA referee, not only as the “Brazilian miracle.”