“Girl, which is always 25”: fans in awe of the pictures of Vera Brezhnev in denim shorts
Recently 37-year-old Vera Brezhnev arrived in Paris. In France, the former soloist of “VIA gra” is without his wife of the composer Konstantin Meladze. But in the most romantic city in the world Faith is not to rest but to work.
Brezhnev stayed in a five star Hotel, Le Fouquet’s Paris, in a room with a view of the Champs Elysees. And upon arrival, immediately arranged a photo shoot on the balcony in Jean shorts and a black top.
A little later, Faith walked around the city and photographed against the backdrop of the Eiffel tower. Star writhing in camera funny faces and joked that she get well very romantic shots. One of them, she even did the signature “French kiss”.
Fans of spectacular blondes immediately showered her with compliments: “You’re so positive and so beautiful,” “Girl, which is always 25”, “ideal You”, “so Much in you of human dignity”, “Chic”. And we can’t disagree.
Beauty secrets of Faith is very simple. In an interview with the magazine “7 days” star confided: “Important rules: get enough sleep, eat right and exercise. With my schedule, if you do not follow these rules, you can quickly lose health and attractiveness”. But Brezhnev on a diet is not sitting and is not going. According to blondes, the main thing — to adhere to proper nutrition. “The basis of my menu is pure drinking water, cereals, vegetables, fruits, honey and foods containing proteins. On tour order green salads or simply vegetables, porridge, foods cooked in a pure form, without any batter and deep fry”.