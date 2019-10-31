Girl with scary makeup for Halloween has been in an accident and scared of rescuers
A College student was out partying in honor of Halloween home and had an accident. The girl didn’t washed off your makeup,so the rescuers decided that she was dead. This writes DailyMail.
Sidney Wolfe scared of rescuers. For my makeup she used a gallon (3.78) artificial blood. On the way home she got into a small accident. When rescuers arrived at the scene of the accident, then decided that the girl is dead, because all of it was blood (albeit fake).
The girl was dressed as a character of Stephen king’s Carrie. She wore a white prom dress, tiara and a lot of blood.
“For those who want to know how I spent my weekend: I crashed my car, dressed as Carrie. Everyone who arrived at the accident scene thought I was dead… I’m so sorry”, — she wrote on Twitter.
Then Sidney wrote that she was dressed to recite the play “Carrie”, held at the University.
“At the end of the evening I was very tired to take a shower to wash off the makeup. So when I had the accident, rescuers saw my blood and was shocked,” she wrote.