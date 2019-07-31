Girl Zinchenko resigns TV channel Akhmetov
Well-known sports journalist Vlad Sedan, the popularity of which increased dramatically after revelations of an affair with a midfielder “Manchester city” and the national team of Ukraine Alexander Zinchenko, leaves the channel “Football is½”, which is included into media holding “Media Group Ukraine”, owned by billionaire Rinat Akhmetov.
Note that the Sedan is not the only one who decided to cease cooperation with the “Footballs”. According to Tribuna, the TV channel previously left commentators Victor Vatske and Andrew Malinowski, editor Vasily Turks, and also about their desire to cease cooperation announced and Alla Bubliy leading author of “My game”.
Recall that for the first time about Vlad Sedan (real name — Shcheglov) talking during the Euro 2016 camera repeatedly shown in the stands a girl in a t-shirt of the national team, with a wreath on his head and a flag of Ukraine. The championship, our national team failed, not fantastically, but Vlad gave impetus to further career. At that time, she studied law, but did not hide that dreams of becoming a football journalist and soon she was invited on TV channels “Football½”, where she worked until the present time.
