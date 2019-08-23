Girl Zinchenko showed its main advantage: the network is happy (photo)
Famous Ukrainian journalist Vlad Sedan, meeting with the player, “Manchester city” and the national team of Ukraine Alexander Zinchenko, pleases its subscribers with bright new pictures on his page on Instagram.
The girl moved to her beloved Albion, posted a picture where she is sitting in a luxury bar. Vlad is dressed in a striking white outfit, which underlines one of its main advantages — long legs.
It is noteworthy that its location in the Sedan pointed Radomyshl (hometown player in the Zhytomyr region. — AVT.), that caused a lot of mocking comments from subscribers. “Take blablater and going to Sochi — this is a must see with your own eyes, “wrote one of them.
Note that Zinchenko successfully started the season in England. Alexander, along with Manchester city won the FA community shield after beating in penalty shootout Liverpool, but in the championship, city have already lost points, having drawn against Tottenham (2:2) and crushed “West ham” (5:0). All matches our countryman had no replacements.
Instagram Photo By Vlada Sedan
