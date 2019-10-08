Girlfriend Dasha Bukina has changed beyond recognition (photo)
The star of the show “Happy together” Yulia Zakharova, who played roommate Dasha Bukina Lena Wood, appeared for the recording of “the Stars aligned” on NTV, dedicated to the scandal around Natalia Bochkareva in connection with drug use. wrapped into the bill.
Zakharova has defended his colleague, saying that the actress has always worked hard and was not seen in inadequate condition on the set.
“All of us, her close friends, shrug our shoulders. I don’t know how to comment. Sure she was a decent person. Can guarantee that. She had so many opportunities and temptations, but never in my life! She’s crazy mother and a reliable person. Could ill”, — said Zakharov.
But not only in your own words, Julia attracted the attention. She has changed so much that it was difficult to know Lenka with short hair. 39-year-old actress strongly recovered and grew his hair.
Most likely, the film was strongly influenced by the stress of the painful divorce from her husband Alexander Doronin last year. The former publicly questioned the relationship, Julia had a row with his new girlfriend.
“The gap I was going through hard, after all this years of affection for each other. I was helped by words from an interview with actress Evgenia Kryukova: “the fate of each person there are times when he doesn’t understand what’s going on. But if you were a good and open, then life will give you true love!“ So leave the negativity in the past,” — told Julia earlier.
Recall, after reports that Natalya Bochkareva was arrested with drugs and brought the case, the actress has stopped communicating. It was said that she took the kids, moved stuff from his Studio, and left in an unknown direction. But it turned out that because of the stress, the actress has refused to communicate with the outside world and locked himself in the apartment.
