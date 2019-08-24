Girls ripe old age: Alla Pugacheva and Laima Vaikule has pleased fans (photo)
The Russian pop diva Alla Pugacheva and her friend lime Vakula, who recently criticized the network, pleased fans with a new photo.
In the picture, Alla Pugacheva was published in Instagram, elegant singer taking selfies, and the scientist on his head — kokoshnik.
“We wish all the girls a ripe old age to enjoy each moment of our lives and not despair in all its manifestations, sometimes unbearable”, — signed photo of the singer.
Fans of Alla Pugacheva and Vaikule was touched. “That’s just girls that age can get real pleasure from life! Well done, women!”, “My beauty! You fire! Inspired by you! I wish you health, love and creative Uzbeks!”, — commentators write singers.
We will remind, recently Laima Vaikule arrived in Ukraine and gave a candid interview to “Facts”.
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter