Gisele Bundchen and Tom Brady spotted during a holiday in Costa Rica
Now the spouse together with children and friends enjoying themselves in Costa Rica: swimming, sunbathing and not shy to show feelings. Gisele and Tom hold hands, hug and kiss each other in front of children and strangers, and behave quite relaxed.
Giselle Buddhistic to note that top-model and part-time mother of two children is in great shape for relaxing on the beach, Bundchen chose tankini swimsuit flattering.
Last month, on father’s Day, Giselle devoted husband touching post in Instagram:
Happy father’s Day, my love. It’s hard to describe what you mean to us. Not only are you the best cooking pancakes and hairdressing, you’re the best dad! Thank you that with you we are always safe, and feel thy great love, wrote model. Recall, along with Tom Giselle has three children: six-year-old daughter Vivienne, nine year old Benjamin, and eleven — year-old John-Brady’s son from a previous relationship.