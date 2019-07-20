Gisele bündchen lit up the cellulite in a bright bikini
If your body is still not ready for beach season, don’t worry! If you are a domestic version of Gisele bündchen, who without hesitation have fun on the beach with the cellulite on the buttocks.
Yes, you read that right: we are talking about the very long-legged beauty Gisele bündchen, who is infatuated with Leonardo DiCaprio and a long time was the “chief angel” Victoriа”s Secret. As it turned out, even recognized supermodel knows firsthand about the typical women’s issues.
Along with her husband Tom Brady Gisele came to rest in Costa Rica. The Golden beach, the sound of waves and amazing sunsets imagination: the recipe for a romantic vacation. The spouses with the experience of bündchen and Brady have been together for 10 years — vengeance enjoy together and cooing like newlyweds.
Recently, the network appeared the images of Bundchen with her husband and their children friends having fun on the beach. Seems 38-year-old large mother Giselle looks amazing in a tiny bikini. Judge for yourself: dramatic news, slender legs, swapped hands… However, vigilant Internet users spotted on the buttocks Bundchen cellulite.
“Giselle, you need to do squats”, “What happened to our angel?”, “Never thought the legendary model looks from the back like this” — spoken by the commentators. However, there were also those who defended the legendary supermodels: “She still, almost 40, and she bore three children,” “I believe that Giselle is perfect”, “True beauty”.
Even if the current form Gisele Bundchen is far from the glossy ideal, it’s not stopping supermodels feel happy, sexy. And that’s the main thing!