Giuliani has published ‘proof’ of the intervention of Ukraine in the 2016 elections
The personal lawyer of the President of the United States Donald trump Rudolph Giuliani published “evidence” intervention of Ukraine in the U.S. presidential election in 2016. This writes the LEAGUE”.News”.
The personal lawyer of the President of the United States Donald trump Rudolph Giuliani, as promised, has posted on Twitter a printout of the email of 3 may 2016 and said that it was “one of the proofs of collusion between the Ukrainian officials and the election headquarters of Hillary Clinton.”
In the photo, as expected, visible e-mail correspondence between representatives of the National Committee of the US Democratic party: consultant Ali Kalupe and the Director of communications Luis Miranda.
They write about the “delegation of 68 Ukrainian investigative journalists” who were at the press forum Open World Society in the United States.
The Kalupe writes that introduced these investigators Michael by Isikoff (American journalist, bestselling author of “Russian roulette” about Russian intervention in elections USA) for joint work on the case of the then head of the election headquarters trump Paul Manafort.
Also the correspondence of the Democrats laid out in open access on site Wikileaks: it was obtained by hacking servers of the Democratic party.