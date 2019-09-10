Giuliani, Ukraine and Joe Biden: U.S. to investigate the activities of the lawyer trump
Us lawmakers are finding out, not trying the White house to manipulate the Ukrainian government to get the dirt on one of the leaders of the Democratic party Joe Biden, writes the BBC.
The investigation involved three committees of the house of representatives. In particular, they examine the legality of the actions of private counsel to trump, Rudy Giuliani.
The Chairman of the National Democratic Committee has requested documents from the White house and the State Department.
Republicans were interested in context, Biden’s son to the Ukrainian gas company Burisma and the role that former Vice-President in the administration of Barack Obama could play in advancing the business interests of his son in Ukraine.
The white house had no immediate comment on the investigation.
Said the Chairman of the Committee?
A joint investigation was initiated by the leaders of the three committees — representatives of the democratic party: Eliot Engel (Committee on foreign Affairs), Adam Schiff (Committee on intelligence) and Elijah Cummings (oversight Committee).
In their joint report says that they have requested documents related to trump and Giuliani “to manipulate the system of justice of Ukraine with the aim to benefit the re-election of the President” and jeopardize potential political opponent.
According to them, trump in late August allegedly threatened to stop providing military assistance to Ukraine in the amount of $ 250 million of the funds allocated by Congress.
Lawmakers intend to find out if this assistance is used as bait to force the Ukrainian government to conduct a politically motivated investigation that would be in favor of re-election campaign trump 2020.
Heads of committees have requested White house documents, including the transcript of the conversation between Donald trump and Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky on July 25.
Also, the committees are interested in information about the likely suspension of military aid and any documentation of court proceedings concerning Ukraine, the former head of the electoral headquarters of the trump Paul Manafort, Biden’s son hunter and related people.
Similar documents were requested from the Secretary of state Mike Pompeo.
The deadline for submission of documents by the White house and state Department Committee determined on September 16.
Connected how the son of Joe Biden?
Hunter Biden has joined the Board of Directors of Ukrainian gas company Burisma. Donald trump and other Republicans wonder whether this created a conflict of interest.
In may the Prosecutor General of Ukraine said that the actions of Joe Biden and his son nothing illegal was found.
Hunter Biden joined the Board of Directors of Burisma Holdings in 2014, shortly after the visit of his father to Ukraine. Then the White house said that there is nothing inappropriate. In a statement posted on the company website, said that hunter Biden will assist in the issues of transparency, building corporate relations and responsibility, as well as expansion of international activities.
Earlier, Joe Biden boasted that in March of 2016, as Vice-President of the United States, he warned that the Obama administration would deprive Ukraine promised loan guarantees for $ 1 billion, if the Prosecutor General Viktor Shokin, who was criticized for insufficient efforts to combat corruption, will not be immediately dismissed.
Viktor Shokin in 2016 and organized large-scale anti-corruption investigation against Burisma Holdings, and in particular, as reported by the American media — activities of hunter Biden.
Soon after Shokin left the post of attorney General. As reported, at the time of his dismissal no active investigative actions on this case was not conducted.
In August of this year, Rudy Giuliani told the American media that he urged the representative of the Ukrainian President to look into allegations that Joe Biden tried to help the business interests of his son in Ukraine.
Giuliani noted that he had acted in this matter as an ordinary citizen, not as a public official.
Also, as reported, the attorney the President wanted to find out exactly how the investigation began spectracolor Robert Mueller about the alleged Russian interference in American elections.