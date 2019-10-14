Giving up meat can quickly lead to stroke
To abandon the use of meat fashionable, but very dangerous. It is established that people who do not eat meat, much stronger risk to suffer from stroke than those who drink it.
Many scientists expressed earlier about what to eat red meat as a source of many useful substances, including those elements that are necessary for the proper functioning of the brain. The new work confirmed the correctness of this opinion.
Experts of the British dietetic Association found that people who refuse from meat, have a higher risk of stroke than meat eaters. Their work told the British Medical Journal.
Researchers analyzed data on health status 48 thousand people gathered for 18 years.
People who participated in this project were divided into three groups: the first group included those who did not restrict himself to food, in those who ate fish but no meat, and the third – those who prefer only vegetarian products.
When summarizing the results of observations revealed the following. People who adhered to a vegetable diet, demonstrated by the results of medical examinations decrease the risk of heart disease – they were 22% lower in comparison with people who ate meat. But at the same time, the participants, who refused from meat increased the risk of suffering from a stroke. This probability is they had improved by 20%.
Scientists believe that the tendency to develop strokes while giving up meat may be associated with vitamin B12 deficiency, which are meat products.
“Health regardless of diet, it is important to eat fruits, vegetables, fiber, and foods that are high in protein, dairy or substituting for products,” postulated the authors.