Glad previously supported the bill on the legalization of the economy
The deputies adopted in the first reading draft law No. 1053 on the application of payment transactions recorders in trade, catering and services on the legalization of settlements in the area of trade and services
It is reported Еспресо.TV .
For a decision voted 241 MP.
The bill envisages the introduction of a software of payment transactions that can be used along with or instead of the classical DDM, depending on the needs and financial capabilities of the enterprise.
“The adoption of the Law of Ukraine “About application of registrars of settlement operations in sphere of trade, public catering and services on the legalization of settlements in the area of trade and services” will facilitate the legalization of the circulation of cash, extension of tax payment transactions, to attract more entities to the use of RRO and therefore creation of equal competitive conditions for business”, — the authors of the bill.
Also Glad I supported the bill No. 1073 on amendments to the Tax code of Ukraine regarding legalization of settlements in the area of trade and services.
Voted 263 MP.
The adoption of this draft law will contribute to legalization of the circulation of cash, the destruction of individual schemes of tax evasion, reduction of corruption risks in the administration of taxes and duties, extension of tax payment transactions, to attract more entities to the use of RRO and therefore creation of equal competitive conditions for business activities.