Glass pedestrian bridge will be installed on street Bay (PHOTOS)

Loading...

A new pedestrian bridge that will connect the Scotiabank Arena with the future building the bus terminal, GO Transit at Union Station install this weekend.

Glass bridge with a length of 39.5 meters will be built over the road on Bay street, in two parts, according to Metrolinx.

To carry out work on its installation, Bay street will be closed from Front street to Lake Shore Boulevard until 5 a.m. Monday.

GO buses will have access to the existing terminal during the road closures, however, as noted by Metrolinx, public transport on some routes will go late in 5-10 minutes.

The installation was divided into phases in the two pairs of output. It is expected that the brigade next weekend needs to install stormwater pipes, gutters, insulation, vapor barrier and metal cladding.

Once the works are completed, the bridge will allow passengers to directly go to the second floor of the new bus terminal, Union Station.

The construction of a bus terminal is planned to be completed by 2020.

It will have 14 bus stops, which is two times greater than the current number.