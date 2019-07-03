Glasses with autofocus solve the problem “senile short-sightedness”
Scientists from Stanford University in the US have created smart glasses that can help people suffering from “senile short-sightedness”. Lenses software will focus automatically, according to the website of the University.
According to experts, the new glasses are almost the same as the lens of the eye – fluid filled lenses may be convex or flat depending on the angle of view.
In addition, the spectacle wearer will not have to keep his head straight to focus on.
“Senile short-sightedness” or presbyopia is a disease of the eye in which a person can not consider small objects or fine print at a close distance.Usually, they begin to suffer in 40-45 years, when the lens of the eye loses its elasticity and the ciliary muscle responsible for focusing, weakening.
Previously, scientists from Harvard medical school in Boston have created a sticky gel in the treatment of the cornea. The drug contains chemicals that when exposed to light “seal” the cuts on the surface of the eye.