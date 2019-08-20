Glaucoma, cataracts and other eye diseases that threaten after 40 years
Age-related impairment in rare exceptions is inevitable. Someone the problems start a little earlier, someone later, but by age 40 most people deal with them.
Presbyopia. It develops for two reasons: the lens loses elasticity, partial atrophy of the ciliary muscle regulating the curvature of the lens. The disease manifests itself with difficulty reading small text.
Age-related macular degeneration. The main symptoms — reduced visual acuity and distortion of straight lines. At-risk elderly people, especially cardiovascular diseases, smokers and people with hereditary predisposition.
Cataract. It is an eye disease in which the crystalline lens gradually loses its elasticity and transparency, becomes more dense and cloudy. Clouding of the lens prevents the penetration of light rays into the eye, accompanied by decreased visual acuity, sensation of fog before eyes. As “ripening” cataract pupil color becomes white, and there is complete blindness.
Glaucoma. Increased intraocular pressure is a symptom of the probable glaucoma which leads to blindness. Prolonged elevation of intraocular pressure causes the optic nerve atrophy.
How to slow down or prevent age-related vision problems? You need to lead a healthy lifestyle, eat a healthy diet, do not forget about physical activity, promptly visit an ophthalmologist. In addition, you must monitor the level of blood sugar, blood pressure, check the condition of the vessel.