Glavnui the soundtrack to the 25th film in the James bond can write ed Sheeran
The main theme for the soundtrack to the 25th film in the James bond write a well-known British musician ed Sheeran. This information appeared in some foreign media, it was commented by the official representative of the composer.
According to Stuart Kemp, at the moment, the situation with writing tunes for a film about the bond ambiguous. In 2017, after meeting with the film’s producer Barbara Broccoli, was an agreement on cooperation. After the appointment of the Director of the movie Danny Boyle was doing very well, but soon the film company changed the Director. After that, with ed Sheeran and his representatives on cooperation, no one spoke. The Manager said that a British musician is still willing to work on creating the soundtrack.
Camp stressed that ed Sheeran asked this question every day, he really wants to do it, but it should become an official member of the team that will work on the story.