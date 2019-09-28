Global warming is threatening the world volume of wheat
It is no secret that wheat is the most common plant culture, which, along with rice and corn, is the main source of food of many hundreds of thousands of millions of people around the world. But because the current trend of global warming, which is not only preserved, but modified, could not constitute a particular threat to this crop, as wheat is more dependent on rainfall and outside climate conditions. But because the team of environmental scientists from the University of Arkansas presented their new research dedicated to examining how global warming could affect the global wheat crop.
It turns out that he not only can, but already has – and not the most positive way possible. A team of ecologists from Arkansas pointed out that with current climate trends and warming by the end of this century about 15% of the world total of cultivated wheat will experience chronic drought, which will be about three to four times more than the drought to which farmers are accustomed in our time.
And that number easily doubles doubled to 30% in the case that mankind will find an alternative way to effectively combat the production of greenhouse gas into the atmosphere, in connection with industrial and manufacturing processes that are taking place throughout the globe. Thus, a new report by the American ecologists pay close attention to the fact that the inability to find alternative sources of energy is the main problem in this context – including for crops, consumed by mankind for food.
It is also worth noting the fact that some third-party scientists groups and teams prefer to find the answer to this problem in a different field of activity – for example, in the construction of alternative and more effective system for spraying a greenhouse gas. Whatever it was, and the threat of gradual extinction of the current volume of the world’s cultivated wheat becomes more tangible and captures more of the directions of development of the food industry.