Global warming: strong storms occur in the United States 3.3 times more often than 100 years ago
According to a new study, more destructive hurricanes striking the United States three times more often than a century ago. This writes Fox Business.
Experts usually measure the destruction caused by the hurricane, adding up how much damage he has caused people and cities. This approach does not include storms that affect sparsely populated areas. The research team from Denmark came up with a new dimension, considering how big and strong the hurricane is, not how much damage he brought.
247 considering the hurricanes that hit the USA since 1900, the researchers found that 10 per cent of the most terrible hurricanes, with a total area of devastation over 467 square miles (1209 square kilometers), occur 3.3 times more frequently.
According to lead study author Aslak Grinstead, 8 of the 20 storms with largest area of complete destruction since 1900 happened in the last 16 years.
Of all stood two hurricane: Harvey 2017 with a total area of 4570 square miles of destruction (11 835 square kilometers) and Katrina in 2005 on 2942 square miles (7621 square kilometers). The average number amounted to 159 square miles (411 square kilometers) — this means that the destruction of Harvey was 30 times more than the average by a severe hurricane.
Climatologists have predicted that higher temperatures in the oceans and the atmosphere from the combustion of coal, oil and other fuels are creating more extreme weather conditions and hurricanes.
“Their result is consistent with the expected changes in the frequency of the strongest hurricanes, and increased frequency of very slow storm that hits land in the United States,” said a scientist from the National oceanic and atmospheric administration Jim Kossin.
However, other experts weren’t so convinced. Hurricane researcher at Colorado state University Phil Klotzbach says that in his study of the most severe storms in the United States, based on atmospheric pressure, not seen increased results.