Global warming: the area of Arctic ice reached a 40-year low that will the Earth by the year 2100
The intergovernmental Commission on climate change warned that the pace of melting glaciers and rising sea levels in the coming decades will accelerate, if not to reduce emissions of greenhouse gases. Reported in the Commission’s report of 25 September 2019, says RTVI.
Scientists said that emissions of greenhouse gases the average temperature on the planet is now 1°C above pre-industrial levels. Because of this, melting glaciers and rising sea levels, more floods and devastating hurricanes.
During the XX century the sea level has risen by 15 centimeters. In the twenty-first century, it grows twice as fast and 3.6 millimeters per year, and the rate increase. Experts estimate that by 2100, global sea level will rise by 30-60 cm, even if to sharply reduce greenhouse gas emissions and keep the rise in global temperature within 2°C. otherwise, the level will rise to 60-110 cm, which would pose a threat of flooding of extensive coastal areas.
Also in the highland glaciers are shrinking in scale. This will increase avalanches, rockfalls and floods. If the amount of greenhouse gas emissions are not reduced, the small glaciers in the mountains of Europe, Africa and Indonesia by the year 2100 will lose 80% of its mass. The retreat of glaciers may worsen the situation of availability of water resources.
The sea level rise will also lead to more frequent extreme phenomena, which occur during high tides and storms. It is dangerous for coastal cities and small Islands that may become uninhabitable.
From global warming has affected the ecosystem of the oceans. Today the ocean absorbs 90% of the excess heat. By 2100 this figure could grow by 2-4 times, as if warming exceeds 2°C, and 5-7 times. This affects the biocenoses of coral reefs. In addition, warm water contains less oxygen and nutrients, and this leads to lower fish catches in tropical regions, where millions of people can stay without food.
Warming leads to shrinking sea ice in the Arctic. The ice itself becomes thinner, and the periods free from him more often and longer.
Another problem in polar latitudes in the twenty-first century is the large-scale melting of surface layer of permafrost to a depth of 3-4 meters. In a good scenario, by 2100 it will melt by 25% and in poor — 70%. This trend may lead to even greater emissions of greenhouse gases as the Arctic permafrost contains large amounts of organic carbon.
The report notes that to keep the pace of global warming to below 2°C is possible, if you make dramatic changes in all aspects of life, particularly in energy consumption, land use, urban infrastructure and industry. Scientists stressed that the implementation of the Paris agreements will help slow down warming and associated processes.
The report employs experts from 36 States, it is based on seven thousand scientific studies.
As a result of global warming in the late summer of 2019, the area of ice cover in the Arctic has reached one of the lowest levels in the last 40 years.
According to the data from the satellites, Department of defense, over the winter glaciers don’t have enough time to recover in volume. In July, the rate of melting has increased several times and slowed down only to mid-August. Because of this, the area of glaciers decreased to 4.15 million square kilometers.
This is the second lowest level after the record levels of 2012. Then on the melting of glaciers was affected by the powerful August storm.
According to the National data center for snow and ice (NSIDC) Walt Meyer summer 2019 in the Arctic took place without extreme weather events. He also noted that the fires in Siberia has not had much effect on melting glaciers. By the time they have acquired a substantial scale, the sun in the Arctic was already here. However, in Greenland the melting of glaciers significantly influenced by the heat wave, which took place in Europe.
According to the senior researcher of the center of space flights of Goddard Claire Parkinson, there is no indication that sea ice is recovering. Talking about it, and the minimum values of the current year, and record lows in the past years. In the long run, due to weather conditions, or remain in one of minimum marks either beat the previous record.