Glory and Vic from “DeAngelo” a fight at the wedding (photos, video)
Popular singer Vika and Slava from the group “Neangely” walked at the wedding of his close friend. Girls are carefully picked outfits. Especially the Glory that was going to go to the celebration coat. Vika chose a long blue dress, with her leg. And Glory — bright, colorful pantsuit pajamas.
Girls put on quite a battle for the bride’s bouquet. Vika and Slava was the first among those who want to catch the flowers that soon, if you believe take, to marry. Vika was not yet married, she has a lovely young man who proposed to her. And the glory of the only recently divorced. Apparently, girls are so eager to marry that were willing to lie on the floor, trying to take away each other’s precious flower.
Then the Glory has published another video where she’s having fun with her friends at the table, his leg.
“The problem of our society in the lack of humor and intelligence in combination. My friends and I. It makes me laugh”, — wrote the Glory under the video.
The ranks of the bachelorette joined the famous gymnast 26-year-old Anna Rizatdinova. She confirmed that she parted ways with the disgraced businessman Alexander Onishchenko.
