“Glory To Ukraine!” British Prime Minister Boris Johnson originally congratulated Ukrainians on the occasion…
Prime Minister Boris Johnson, along with other British politicians took part in the filming of a congratulatory roller to the independence day of Ukraine. Video published on Twitter the Embassy of our country in London.
At the two-minute clip of the British politicians and diplomats pronounce under the solemn music, the lyrics of the song “Ukraine” by Taras Petrynenko.
The video ends with images where the head of the British government exclaims “Glory to Ukraine!” and the staff of the Embassy of the country respond in unison “glory to the Heroes!”
#UK Prime Minister @BorisJohnson, prominent British politicians and leading analysts send their greetings to the people of #Ukraine on the eve of the 28th Anniversary of Ukraine’s Independence #UAIndependenceDay2019 @JWhittingdale @DrewFoxall @Orysiaua @Pauline_Latham @JDjanogly pic.twitter.com/nJKMO4Dees
— Ukraine’s Emb. to UK (@UkrEmbLondon), 23 August 2019
The independence day is a public holiday celebrated on 24 August. This year the Ukrainian state will celebrate his 28 th time. On Saturday, the Day of independence of Ukraine in the center of Kiev will be held March dignity. As you know, this year the President of Ukraine Vladimir Zelensky has abolished the military parade on Khreshchatyk, promising to send allocated for organizing this event funds for the payment of bonuses to all servicemen. It caused ambiguous reaction in the society. ATO veterans and current military personnel decided to hold independence Day event by calling it the March of the defenders of Ukraine. Thereafter, in the Office of the President said that the March on Khreshchatyk will take place.
As previously reported “FACTS”, the official London eve did a nice “gift” to Ukraine: following Berlin, the British opposed the return of Russia to the informal club of leading countries of the world. The announcement came at a joint press conference, Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Chancellor Angela Merkel.
