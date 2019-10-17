Glows in the dark: Canada has created a coin dedicated to the aliens
Canada has created a coin with denomination 20 canadian dollars and dedicated it to aliens.
Canada has minted a coin with denomination of 20 dollars, which varies depending on the lighting.
The coin is dedicated to the incident, which occurred on 4 October 1967 in the South-West of the province of Nova Scotia. Then many said that they witnessed a UFO crash.
On the obverse of the coin depicts three fishermen, who point to the flying saucer.