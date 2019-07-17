Glued money month: a woman has to shred a large amount
Korean placed in a shredder envelope
In South Korea there was an unpleasant incident at the office. A woman accidentally put in the shredder envelope, which was 11 banknotes in denomination of 50 thousand won each (about $ 42 per note). This publication reports Asia One.
Cash was cut in a matter of seconds. When the woman saw that done, I was shocked and started looking for help online. She discovered that the rugged banknotes can be exchanged for new only if they are restored to 80% of their original appearance.
Thus the woman started to glue the bills together in his spare time. This is it took her about a month. The house was supporting her husband and daughter.
The money goes into the shredder
When she glued all of the cut bills, she was able to exchange them for new banknotes at the Bank. Perseverance woman was struck by her boss, and he gave her lunch.
This incident also serves as a reminder for other office workers that you should be careful, especially if you destroy some documents in the shredder.