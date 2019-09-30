GM and SAIC resumed sale luxury analog new Chevrolet Captiva
On 29 September we launched the second wave of accepting orders for the new crossover MG Hector.
The first wave had to pause due to the excessive demand for the new factory of the brand in India could offer only 3.5 thousand of these SUVs on a monthly basis.
This amount is clearly not enough to satisfy the desires of all buyers. According to the press service of the automaker ordered a car now falls into the hands of buyers only in the beginning of 2020.
MG Hector called luxurious copy of the Chevrolet Captiva of new generation. From the “donor” novelty is the upgraded radiator grille, badge with the brand logo and expanded list of available options and equipment.
In the engine range front-wheel drive crossover became a-liter 150-horsepower turbo engine and two-liter diesel engine with recoil 170 horsepower.
The engines are complemented by a 48-volt starter-generator and are paired with 6МКПП or “robot”.
Such a cross gets adaptive cruise control, multimedia with a huge touch screen, camera circular video review, front power seat, glass roof hatch, etc.
Very soon the light will see a more premium version of six-MG, Hector, with separate “captain’s” seats of the second row. While it is possible to buy an SUV in India at a price of 1 218 000 rupees.