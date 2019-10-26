GM announced the sales of the Baojun crossover RS-3 with a budget price of 8 $ 400
Automobile company General Motors presents a novelty – a model with budget cost Baojun RS-3. To buy a car will be in late October (29), product model have already been sent to the dealers. Bid on vehicles in dealership agencies of the company.
The exterior of the new model represented a massive grille in the corporate style of the company, dual light optics head and tail lights. The feed has some similarities with the crossover Baojun RM-5.
Based body is the platform, which was inherited from respectable car brand Baojun 510. Parameters dimensions body presents a square of 4 meters 300 mm, width 175 cm, height 1 meter 625 mm and the distance between wheels is 2 meters 550 mm. overall dimensions similar to the legendary Hyundai Creta.
The technical equipment includes an engine displacement of 1.5 liters with power outputs of 105 horsepower and a more powerful turbocharged engine capacity of 1.2 liters with a power of 131 HP engines are Aggregated five-speed gearbox with mechanical variable speed (CVT) control modes. Buyers models are available only with front-wheel drive.
The cost Baojun RS-3 is 59 thousand 900 yuan (8 $ 440). The price tag on the new model will interest a large number of buyers, besides, the car is equipped with a modern design, original interior and modern devices with a wide range of functional activities.