GM announced the verdict Chevrolet Captiva, it will happen on 9 September
The model from the SUV segment – the Chevrolet Captiva is quite popular around the world. Car the Americans undertake to provide to the public on the 9th of September. Immediately after this model debuts on the Thai market, and then Asia.
The Assembly of crossover entrusted SGMW Motors. Conveyor company in Indonesia copes with a local alternative to Captiva for the local market — Wuling Almaz. Because the pipeline will not have to significantly reconfigure, Chevrolet will remain in the black.
The basis of the Chevrolet Captiva 2019 lay truck Chinese fellow Baojun 530. These models despite the shared platform, totally different, both externally and inside. New Baojun 530 got the usual for the Chinese, the grille and brand logo “yellow black”. Dimensions fortunately identical: 4655х1835х1760 mm, and the wheelbase has taken the mark of 2750 mm. in the first time will be sold only as a 5-seater modification. A month after the debut of the dealers will have access to a 7 seater option.
Hood space of Chevrolet Captiva is poltorashka with a boost. Return to 147 l/s and peak torque of 230 Nm represent the potential of this motor. A bunch charge of 6МКПП and CVT. Drive exclusively to the front, without the ability to full.
Until the end of the 2019 model will debut in all markets without exception. Only the delivery time can be delayed, given the workload of just one plant.