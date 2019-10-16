GM increases investments in companies in the U.S. to $ 9 billion
The management of General Motors, dissatisfied with the pace of progress of negotiations with the Union, addressed directly to the employees, presenting their proposals on changing the terms of the contract, hoping thus to put an end to the ongoing from September 16 strike.
Head of global manufacturing operations, GM’s Gerald Johnson sent an email to employees outlining a proposal to change the status of temporary employees for permanent, as well as the proposal to increase the remuneration, including salaries and bonuses, the media write.
Additionally, GM proposes to increase investment in manufacturing plants in the U.S. to $ 9 billion to the previously planned $ 7 billion, said a source of the newspaper the Wall Street Journal.
The trade Union of workers of motor industry of the USA (United Auto Workers, UAW) had previously stated that GM requires a more explicit assurance of the future security of their jobs, that is confirmation that the company intends to increase production of cars in the United States.
Workers strike GM brought to a halt more than 30 factories in the USA. According to analysts, this action costs 50-100 million dollars a day.
JPMorgan Chase estimated loss of GM during the first two weeks of the strike, more than $ 1 billion.