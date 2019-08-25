GMC disown a possible compact crossover
GMC Granite is a compact crossover SUV with good off-road performance, which was presented as a concept at the 2010 Detroit auto show.
In 2011, the company was going to release a production version, but that did not happen. In 2015, the brand re-registered the name “Granite”, and now it’s happening again.
Rumors say the company’s readiness to engage with compact crossovers for a share of the market, and experts decided to figure out the details in the company.
According to Mark Alger, regional marketing Manager for GMC in Canada in the foreseeable future model of the compact crossover will be on:
“I’ll give You a definite answer – NO. We position the GMC brand as a manufacturer of premium cars. In the near future the company will focus on existing products, as well as new series additions AT4 for all models.”
We now know that GMC does not want to release subcompact crossover to compete with the Jeep Renegade, Honda HR-V, Ford EcoSport and the Nissan Kicks.