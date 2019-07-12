‘Go back to Mexico’: client Burger King attacked the Manager. VIDEO
Altercation between two customers and the Manager who spoke Spanish in the restaurant of Burger King in Florida, was caught on video. It has already been viewed more than 22,000 times on social networks .
“This Is America. Our main language is English … go Back to Mexico if you want to continue to speak Spanish,” says the woman Manager when she heard his conversation with the employee. The woman had dinner in the restaurant with another client.
“Imagine, mA’am, I’m not Mexican, said Ricardo Castillo, a native of Puerto Rico, You’re prejudiced, and I want you out of my restaurant right now.”
Castillo argued with the women and defended their right to speak Spanish, given that he’s Puerto Rican.
When one of the women shouted in reply: “It’s not your restaurant,” he threatened to call the police and bring charges of infringement.
“I have nothing to say to you, mA’am. Just a nice day and don’t come back,” said he.
The incident occurred in a restaurant in Eustis, 40 miles (64 km) North of Orlando.
“When I heard, “You can’t speak Spanish”, I grabbed my phone and said,”Hold on!”, — says client NAIA Borrero, who recorded the dispute.
Borrero added that she is from Puerto Rico and was not surprised what happened.
“I can speak English and Spanish, — the woman tells. -There are people who can speak other languages. They should not feel discrimination in their country. They should be proud of what you can learn another language and to communicate with a large number of people.”
Later, Castillo said that he was talking in Spanish with the employee. Women said that they have complaint, but he didn’t know what, and offered to help.
“I can’t believe there are still such people. We are all the same. We are all human beings,” said Castillo in an interview with The Daily Commercial .
Over 18 years of experience in the restaurant, “I’ve never been,” he added.