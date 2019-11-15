Go bananas: Little big released an explosive new clip (video)
Russian pop-rave group Little Big released the explosive video for the song “Go Bananas” and a mini album of the same name.
In the clip, the band members demonstrated crazy dancing. Note that social networks are already running challenge #gobananas: those who wish to show their movements to the track “Go Bananas”.
Also in the video “starred” a giant pigeon with human hands that feeds musicians bread.
Directors and screenwriters of the clip were PASOK Alina and Ilya Prusikin. And the song they wrote together frontman Ilya Prusikin, Victor Sabinin and Danny Zuckerman.
The video has already gathered over a million hits. Fans joke that the clip was filmed under the influence of drugs.
Recall that the clip PASOK and Prusikin SKIBIDI has already gained more than 50 million views.
