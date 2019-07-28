Go meet the doctors described as the only effective way to get rid of belly fat
The world Health Organization stated that obesity is a growing public health threat, the large number of countries. The problem of excess weight is felt by virtually every person on Earth, writes МедикDaily.
Due to improper diet fat is stored throughout the body, especially the stomach, leading to disease and poor functioning of internal organs.
No diet will help the person achieve the results he expects, confident physicians. Conventional diets do not lead to a positive result. After a few weeks of such active diets and limitations of the human body, of course, will lose weight, but that goes and health.
In addition to the resulting diseases, such quick diets do not lead to long-term results. After them, the weight can come back in even greater volume. According to doctors, the main vehicle is proper nutrition and exercise.
Many people eat usually extremely rare, but abundant.
This leads to the fact that the organism has not time to process all the harmful substances and fats obtained from food. A portion of these excess fats and deposited under the skin. Frequent fragmentation of meals helps your body better cope with fats. The amount of food intake should not exceed 250 ml (a little more than a tea Cup).
Another loyal assistant in the fight against obesity is activity. Modern life provokes a person to lead a sedentary lifestyle, and this only contributes to weight gain. So fats do not accumulate, they need to regularly “shake”. Physical activity not only helps prevent obesity but also to strengthen the body and eliminate other possible complications. Doctors believe that a normal diet will not lead to a positive result.
After a few weeks of such active diets and limitations of the human body, of course, will lose weight, but that goes and health. In addition to the resulting diseases, such quick diets do not lead to long-term results. After them, the weight can come back in even greater volume.
As previously reported “FACTS”, older women are not recommended to do sports and lose weight.
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter