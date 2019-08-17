GO Transit will add dozens of new trips for passengers (PHOTOS)

Loading...

The province announced plans to add dozens of weekly trips on trains GO Transit, including the submission of a year-round service on weekends between Toronto and Niagara falls.

Transport Minister Caroline Mulroney made the statement during a press conference this morning at Union Station, noting that these improvements are part of the ongoing program of expansion, which ultimately “transformerait GO into a comprehensive bilateral-hour high-speed transport system”.

She said that on August 31 lines Kitchener, Lakeshore East and Lakeshore West will be added further 84 weekly train ride, and another 65 existing trips would be extended to stop at other stations.

Some of the main improvements of the service include the introduction of late night weekday traffic between the Kitchener GO Station and Union Station, as well as the introduction of year-round trains of the day to Niagara falls. This vehicle has previously worked only from 21 June to 2 September.

The existing trip on the Kitchener line from Union station at 6 PM will also be converted to Express to Bramalea GO station, saving passengers approximately 20 minutes. And the train at 5:45 p.m. will also be added to this line to accommodate passengers traveling to stations, Bloor, Weston, Etobicoke North and Malton GO.

The province claims that 50 new trips will be added on the Kitchener line and 15 on the Lakeshore East line.

On the Lakeshore West line are also added trips during peak hours.

These additional trips will increase the number of seats on 77,308 a week.