Goal madness: in England, beaten the record of performance of 20 years ago (video)
In the framework of the 10th round of the English Premier League “Leicester”, became champion of England in 2016, has broken an unbelievable record. Wards Brena Rogers stayed in Southampton, where at the stadium “St Mary’s” in the presence of 28 762 spectators destroyed the local team — 9:0 (Chilwell, 10, tielemans, 17, Perez, 19, 39, 57, Vardy, 45, 58, 90+4, penalty, Maddison, 85). In fairness, I will add that with the 12th minute, the hosts played in the minority, but this fact does not detract from the achievement of “Lester”.
It is worth noting that this is the biggest win in the away match in the Premier League. The previous record belonged to “Manchester United”, which defeated in the “Nottingham forest” in February, 1999 — 8:1. Also only the second time in the history of English League two players of the same team scored hat-tricks (may 2003, three goals for Arsenal against Southampton FC scored the pennant and Pires).
“I am very satisfied with our work, we scored some excellent goals and showed a real hunger in the evening. The weather was terrible, but our focus is outstanding. I am very pleased with how we defended. Proud to coach this team. We were ruthlessly simple in its game play. When you score so many, it is easy to slow down, but we kept the concentration. Leicester wants to be a top team, but it needs to be ruthless. The team gave a very good performance. We are satisfied that it is not missed. It was a very good match in terms of goals scored, but the clean sheet is no less important, “—said after the game the coach of the “foxes” Brendan Rodgers.
From coach owners Ralph Hasenhuttl the mood was diametrically opposite. “It was a very difficult match. Southampton played disastrously and I accept 100% responsibility for it. Never seen a team act as never fighting. It was awful to watch. All who remained on the game — the real fans of Southampton FC. Leicester were better in every component of the game. Today we played football is not the way I want. Now we need to raise our heads — and that is my task for the next couple of days“, — shared his emotions the Austrian specialist.
After this victory, Leicester climbed to second place in the standings (although, having played one game more than Manchester city) and behind the leading Liverpool, which also has a game in hand, five points. As Southampton dropped into the relegation zone, in 18th place, having now the “leaky” defence in the League (25 goals conceded in 10 matches).
